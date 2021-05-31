The Australia Council is currently working towards the strategic objectives within the 2021-2025 Corporate Plan. Our overarching purpose is to champion and invest in the arts. The Corporate Plan outlines our leadership role in building a vibrant arts ecology by fostering excellence and increasing national and international engagement with Australian art and artists. All staff at the Australia Council contribute to the realisation of this bold vision The Australia Council has a staff of approximately 115 employees. While many of our positions require artform expertise, we also have a range of specialist and administration positions relevant to arts management and administration. We actively recruit staff who reflect the diversity of artists and arts organisations we support. Our staff benefit from:

being part of an organisation that is highly respected in the arts community, both nationally and internationally

having the opportunity to contribute to strategic projects which will enrich the arts in Australia

developing arts expertise or providing other specialist knowledge and skills to the organisaton

undertaking challenging and rewarding work

having access to an employee wellbeing program.

To be considered for a vacancy at the Australia Council you must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident or hold an applicable work visa.

Click here to see all available positions.