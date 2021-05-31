Current Vacancies
Manager Strategic Development
Closing date: Mon November 29, 2021 1:00 pm
Cultural leadership opportunity to strengthen Council’s commitment and recognition towards First Nations Arts and Culture.
Job Category
First Nations arts and culture
Location
Pyrmont, NSW
More Information
Manager First Nations Industry Initiatives
Closing date: Mon November 29, 2021 1:00 pm
A unique opportunity to positively impact and deliver meaningful work to support our First Nations cultural and creative industries.
Job Category
Industry Development
Location
60 Union St, Pyrmont NSW 2009
More Information
Assistant Accountant
Closing date: Wed December 1, 2021 1:00 pm
Great opportunity to take on a diverse financial accounting role
Job Category
Finance
Location
60 Union St, Pyrmont NSW 2009
More Information